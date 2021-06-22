Pilgrim’s Pride officially requests land from Gadsden Airport Authority

GADSDEN, Ala. (WBRC) - For months, we’ve heard from residents and business owners in Gadsden about the possibility of a chicken rendering plant coming to the airport.

Pilgrim’s Pride has officially requested 88 acres of land from the Gadsden Airport Authority.

Jason Wilson, city councilor for District 5, believes Pilgrim’s Pride could’ve done a better job presenting the city with a full disclosure on their plans for the rendering plant.

Wilson, founder of Back Forty Beer Company, shares that he’s a big time Coosa River supporter. He believes tourism could increase around the city, but it is contingent on access to clean water. He feels the rendering plant at the airport could interfere with that access & waterways in Gadsden.

Court documents from a zoning injunction ruling shows leaders in Etowah County and Gadsden were in talks last year with Pilgrim’s Pride about the plant coming to the airport. Wilson says city councilors were left out of these conversations. He understands why things like this are confidential, but only to a certain point.

“The city council does not have immediate access to these initial conversations with industrial development deals,” says Wilson. “We have an industrial development authority. Often those deals are done in confidentiality. Because of the potential business that’s going to locate there. They don’t want to reveal who they are. What the nature of their business is, for economic reasons.”

Pilgrim’s Pride sent a letter dated June 16 asking the airport to either purchase the land for $1,100,000 or enter into a 30 year ground lease for $55,000 a year. Wilson says he’d like to see the company present their plans formally in front of city leaders and residents to allow them an opportunity to express how this will impact them.

“A company like Pilgrim’s Pride who’s had so many accusations and so many fines. So many penalties for general bad business practices,” says Wilson. “It’s really hard to ask a community to put your faith in this company. That they’re going to do what they say their going to do. That it’s not going to smell. That there won’t be birds. That they’re not going to release nitrogen into our waterways.”

Wilson also shares that Pilgrims Pride does not have any other rendering plants in the United States.

“This would be their first one,” says Wilson. “Now they have other facilities throughout the country, but I’m not excited about the fact that Gadsden is going to be the test model for such a controversial operation.”

Now Pilgrim’s Pride has an opportunity to formally present their request to the Gadsden Airport Authority. General Manager Mark Glover included two options of requests:

1. Authorize your consultant(s) to work with us in securing from the Federal Aviation Administration both a Form 7460 and a release of the property.

2. Execute the enclosed Authorization Form to allow Pilgrim’s to seek an I-2 zoning of the property. If we buy the property, then it must be rezoned before we purchase it.

Pilgrims Pride also filed a motion to intervene in a court hearing set for next month, stating: “Pilgrim’s Pride is entitled to permissible intervention because Pilgrim’s Pride’s defenses in this action have questions of law and fact in common.”

