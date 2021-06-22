Officials: More young people need to be vaccinated for COVID

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - There is a push to get more people vaccinated here in Alabama and in the country. It looks likely the U.S. will not hit President Biden’s goal of 70% of people at least getting one shot by July 4.

If you look at the demographics 65 and older, more than 70% of those Alabamians have gotten vaccinated. But 12-17, it’s about 4% and 18-29, it’s 22%. A lot of work is still needed to get those shots in arms.

The Jefferson County Department of Health realized more young people have to get vaccinated if the pandemic is going to be brought under control.

“You talk about herd immunity with 70% of the entire population fully vaccinated. We have achieved that in our 65 and above, but as we get younger and younger, we have less people getting vaccinated and that is a lot of concern,” Dr. David Hicks said.

On Wednesday, Woodlawn High School will have COVID vaccines available for students 12 and older, for parents, and those in the nearby community.

Woodlawn’s principal is disappointed in the lack of vaccinations of younger people.

“I think a lot of it has to do with the unknown. It’s something new and they don’t know what will be the effects of it years down the road,” said Principal Terrell Brown.

Gift cards from DoorDash will be given to the first 25 people in line. Other incentives will be provided. Brown says vaccines are key to return to normalcy.

“We want to return to normal. We want as many students as well as community members to get vaccinated. This is the best shot we have to have a normal school year next year,” Brown said.

Unless more are vaccinated, Dr. Hicks said the pandemic will continue to spread and the threat of the more contagious Delta variant is a major threat to those young people.

Dr. Hicks said they are working with various school systems to get more young people vaccinated.

Woodlawn starts at 9 a.m. Wednesday and goes to 1 p.m. This is at no cost and you don’t need an appointment. The second shots will be available July 14.

