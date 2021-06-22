LawCall
Northport residents warned to evacuate ahead of more possible flooding

About 20 people in Northport had to be rescued from rising water Saturday nigh, according to the Tuscaloosa County EMA.
By Kelvin Reynolds
Updated: moments ago
NORTHPORT, Ala. (WBRC) - Monday morning, people living in Northport’s Willowbrook mobile home community got a warning letter.

“We have 24 hours to evacuate and we can’t come back until everything is settled,” Brandon Addison said.

Addison showed us the letter given to his family Monday morning. It “asked” him and others to please evacuate their homes because more rain was expected in the next 24 hours.

“Some days, I don’t even feel safe out here,” Addison went on to say.

The past two days have been hard for Addison and others who live in the Willowbrook mobile home community. Many of the homes and vehicles there were damaged from flash flooding caused by Tropical Storm Claudette.

“Oh it’s a dire need,” according to Misty Moon, executive director of the Central West Chapter of the American Red Cross.

Flood victims have been getting help from volunteers, churches, and the Red Cross.

“We’re trying to make sure first of all that they’re safe and they’re fed. They have the things they need so we’re encouraging all of them to please go to the shelter we have set up for them at the Northport Baptist Church,” Moon continued.

Addison and his family will stay with nearby relatives. He’s glad they were warned ahead of any more potential flooding.

“I feel better that they did that. It let me and my kids know we got to leave now,” Addison added.

More than 100 people have been impacted from flooding there, according to the American Red Cross.

Moon said as of Monday afternoon, 28 people were staying in a shelter.

People wishing to help can contact 1-800-733-2767, 211, or TuscaloosaCountyEMA.org.

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

