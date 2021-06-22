Northport declares state of emergency to handle flooding problems

NORTHPORT, Ala. (WBRC) - The Northport City Council declared a state of emergency Monday night because of recent flood damage.

City councilors moved quickly to take action, but some solutions might take longer than some folks might like.

“This is the worst that it’s been in years,” Jimmy Murphy said describing the scene where 6th Street meets Bridge Avenue.

Murphy was upset part of 6th Street in Northport remained underwater Tuesday following Saturday night’s rainstorm and flooding.

“It should be something to do so this water can drain out cause these people man, they have to move out of their house. There’s no telling what they lost. There’s something that’s got be done,” Murphy added.

City Councilman Woodrow Washington’s district includes flooded streets and the Willowbrook mobile home park where many people lost homes and belongings to floodwaters.

Monday night, the city council set aside $750,000 to address problems related to recent flooding.

“We voted more or less using some of our funds to go ahead and try to take care of some infrastructure that’s damaged,” Washington explained.

Washington said the city engineer and public works department is working with a contractor to drain floodwater from 6th Street.

“We can come together and do better than this. You know instead of building a hotel, fix up the neighborhood first,” Murphy expressed.

Councilman Washington said he’s trying to set a meeting between the city and the owner of the mobile home park to see if flooding issues can be better addressed and if another road can be connected to the mobile home park in case of future flooding so residents there aren’t trapped.

