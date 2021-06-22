New processing plant coming to Coosa County will bring at least 100 jobs

COOSA Co., Ala. (WBRC) - Alabama Graphite Products, LLC will build a first-of-its-kind, advanced graphite processing plant in Coosa County which will employ at least 100 people.

The Lake Martin Area Economic Development Alliance, Coosa County and the City of Alexander City, Governor Kay Ivey, and Alabama Secretary of Commerce Greg Canfield announced the location of Alabama Graphite Products, LLC to the Lake Martin Regional Industrial Park in Coosa County Tuesday.

Alabama Graphite plans to invest $124 million in constructing and equipping the graphite processing facility. Construction is expected to begin later this year, with the plant operating by the end of 2022. The facility is expected to employ at least 100 full-time, permanent workers, with hourly wages averaging $21.15.

The Alabama Graphite Products graphite processing plant will use 80 acres within the Lake Martin Regional Industrial Park. The park is located on Highway 280 near Kellyton in Coosa County, approximately six miles west of Alexander City.

According to Lake Martin Area Economic Development Alliance Executive Director, Chad Odom; the investment is paying off. “This announcement represents an opportunity for the Lake Martin Area to grow in meaningful ways”, stated Odom. “The impact of an industrial project that changes wage dynamics, supports expansion of critical infrastructure, and gives a foothold into next generation technology sectors is hard to properly quantify. We get the tangible benefit of expanding Alexander City services in a substantial manner that are paid for by a single user. The Coosa road and bridge commitment along with the wastewater run also open up the Lake Martin Regional Industrial Park to aggressively market 200 acres that previously were unmarketable as an industrial site. This industrial expansion will provide decades of growth in commercial, industrial, and residential development along the 280 corridor that otherwise would not have been possible. The benefits of this will be seen directly by Coosa and Tallapoosa County along with the Town of Kellyton and the City of Alexander City. The indirect benefits will lift all boats for our other municipalities in the Lake Martin Area by positively affecting the wage dynamics for our workforce.”

“A huge selling point from the onset of courting this prospect was the dynamic workforce training offered by Central Alabama Community College,” continued Odom. “President Lynn was hands on in partnering with us to pitch these capabilities with our first impression to C- level leadership. This put us in the pole position, and we went wire to wire for the win. They say first impressions are invaluable and without the partnership of CACC I’m not sure we would have succeeded.”

Alabama Governor Kay Ivey signed an incentives agreement in a signing ceremony in Montgomery.

“We are excited to welcome Alabama Graphite Products to our County and look forward to a long-term partnership ensuring their success,” Bertha McElrath, Vice Chair of the Coosa County Commission, said in a statement. “This announcement is not only a great opportunity for job expansion in our area, but with wages averaging $21.15 per hour it also provides a much-needed boost to area workers.”

