LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

Motorcycle driver killed when he hits cow near Sylacauga

The victim has been identified as Robert Atchley. He was 36.
The victim has been identified as Robert Atchley. He was 36.
By WBRC Staff
Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLADEGA COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - A man from Sylacauga was killed when his motorcycle hit a cow in the road.

The victim has been identified as Robert Atchley. He was 36.

Authorities say he was on Russell Chappel Road, seven miles southwest of Sylacauga, when the accident happened around 8:35 p.m. Monday.

Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Search for missing man at Pebble Creek
Man’s body found after search, water rescue in Jefferson County
Authorities confirm that 10 people were killed in a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 65 near...
9 juveniles, 1 adult killed in Saturday’s ‘horrific’ I-65 crash in Butler County
First Alert Weather 9p 6-21-21
FIRST ALERT: More rain and storms possible overnight
Woman killed, woman injured in 2-vehicle crash in Tuscaloosa
8 children affiliated with the nonprofit died in the I-65 crash.
Tallapoosa County Girls Ranch mourns 8 juveniles in I-65 wreck

Latest News

The fire started early Tuesday morning off County Rd 4006.
Fire destroys home on Smith Lake
Tuscaloosa police are investigating after a double shooting at the Motel 6.
2 men taken to DCH after shooting at Motel 6 in Tuscaloosa
What to do if you hydroplane
What to do if you hydroplane
Dangers of flash flooding
The dangers of flash flooding