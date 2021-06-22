Motorcycle driver killed when he hits cow near Sylacauga

TALLADEGA COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - A man from Sylacauga was killed when his motorcycle hit a cow in the road.

The victim has been identified as Robert Atchley. He was 36.

Authorities say he was on Russell Chappel Road, seven miles southwest of Sylacauga, when the accident happened around 8:35 p.m. Monday.

Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.

