Justin Thomas named to 2021 Olympic golf team

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Former Alabama men’s golfer Justin Thomas has been named one of 60 golfers who will compete for a Gold Medal at the 2021 Olympic Games held in Tokyo.

The men’s golf competition will be held July 29-Aug. 1 at Kasumigaseki Country Club, which is about 40 miles northwest of Tokyo.

As the top-ranking American in the Official World Golf Rankings, Thomas will represent the USA as the first Alabama men’s golfer to compete in the Olympic Games, which debuted in Rio at the 2016 Games.

The Louisville, Ky., native who competed for the Crimson Tide in from 2010-12 is one of only four golfers from the U.S. to compete in Tokyo. He joins Bryson DeChambeau, Collin Morikawa and Xander Schauffele as the American representatives.

