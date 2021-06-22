LawCall
Jordan-worn Barons game jersey up for auction

By WBRC Staff
Updated: 39 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Here’s your chance, if you have the cash, to own a cool sports collectors item.

A game-worn jersey by Michael Jordan when he played for the Birmingham Barons is on the auction block.

The NBA legend retired from basketball to pursue a career in baseball.

The baseball strike hit in 1995, and he returned to the NBA. The old Barons jersey is signed by Jordan.

If interested, click on this link to go to the auction to make your bid. The opening bid was 5-thousand dollars, and as of this publishing it was almost $19,000. Bidding ends Saturday.

