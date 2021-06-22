LawCall
Jefferson Co. coroner requesting assistance locating family of woman found dead in B’ham

Melissa Lee Smith, 50.
Melissa Lee Smith, 50.(Source: Jefferson County coroner)
By WBRC Staff
Updated: 30 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office is requesting the assistance of the public in locating the family of a homeless woman who recently died in Jefferson County.

The coroner’s office says 50-year-old Melissa Lee Smith was found in the 400 block of 1st Street South on May 21 around 5:50 a.m.

Smith was found lying unresponsive on the front porch of a vacant house, and died of an apparent opioid overdose.

All attempts to locate family have failed. Smith has a daughter possibly living in Florida and a brother possibly living in South Carolina, but their names and locations are unknown, according to the coroner’s office.

If you are family or if you have knowledge of family, please call the Jefferson County Coroner/Medical Examiner’s Office at 205-930-3603.

