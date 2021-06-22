LawCall
Gov. Ivey awards COVID relief grant to Etowah County

By Bria Chatman
Updated: 16 minutes ago
ETOWAH COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Governor Ivey announced her office is issuing more COVID-19 relief funds to six counties. Etowah County will receive a $500,000 grant to provide relief for small businesses and offer rental assistance to qualified residents.

Etowah County Commissioner’s Chief Administrative Officer Shane Ellison hopes the money will help current businesses stay afloat and new businesses flourish. He says some small business owners have already expressed interest in applying for the grant.

The commissioner’s office says they started the grant application process with the Alabama Department of Economic Community and Affairs about six months ago. Ellison shares that this is the first time the county has applied for the Community Development Block Grant program. They enlisted the help of community consultants in Huntsville to assist in completing the paperwork.

“This is new ground for the county commissions,” says Ellison. “But we just felt like that it was available funds that we just couldn’t pass up on. It will be a good opportunity for the commission to help small businesses.”

Ellison hopes the fund ushers in a new wave of business owners.

“Etowah County can certainly embrace new businesses and make folks feel like their at home,” says Ellison. “We have so many diverse offerings here as you said to be such a small county. We have a lot of different cities and a lot to offer.”

Ellison says unfortunately a few businesses in Etowah County closed their doors for good last year. But as those doors closed, several new ones opened.

“We’ve gotten confirmation that we’ve had dozens,” says Ellison. “If not quite a hundred of new businesses that acquired their certificates for formation. So that’s exciting.”

The grant has not been issued to Etowah County yet, but they are working with the Chamber of Commerce and the United Way to offer assistance to small business owners and residents looking to apply.

For more details visit, http://www.etowahchamber.org/ or https://www.uwoec.org/.

