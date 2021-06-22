Gov. Edwards vetoes bill preventing transgender girls and women from playing on female sports teams

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Governor John Bel Edwards has announced he has vetoed Senate Bill 156 authored by Sen. Beth Mizell during the 2021 Regular Legislative Session, which would prevent transgender girls and women from participating on athletic teams or in sporting events designated for girls or women at elementary, secondary and post-secondary schools.

Edwards took to Twitter on Wednesday, June 22 and released the following statement:

Gov. Edwards' statement on his veto of Senate Bill 156, which sought to prevent transgender girls and women from participating on athletic teams or in sporting events designated for girls or women at elementary, secondary and postsecondary schools. #lagov #lalege pic.twitter.com/i8UPo5sko4 — John Bel Edwards (@LouisianaGov) June 22, 2021

“As I have said repeatedly when asked about this bill, discrimination is not a Louisiana value, and this bill was a solution in search of a problem that simply does not exist in Louisiana,” said Edwards.

According to the governor, another reason he used his veto power in this case is the NCAA would likely not allow the 2022 Final Four to be played in New Orleans if the bill became a law.

Louisiana Trans Advocates released the following statement:

“We’re proud to share the news that Governor John Bel Edwards vetoed SB 156, a bill that sought to empower discrimination against transgender youth, banning them from sports. Like all students, transgender kids deserve the same chances to learn teamwork, sportsmanship, leadership, and self-discipline, and to build a sense of belonging with their peers. We know that opportunities to play sports are already unavailable to trans youth across most of the Pelican State. There are many hills to climb before we achieve full equality here in Louisiana, and Louisiana Trans Advocates, alongside our partners at Forum for Equality, are here for the fight. Transgender kids want the same opportunities other kids do: to be a part of a community where they feel they belong. Gov. Edwards sent a strong message to the trans youth who were consistently attacked in this legislative session that he’s their governor too,” said Dylan Waguespack, Board President, Louisiana Trans Advocates.

