FIRST ALERT: Morning showers and drier conditions Tuesday afternoon

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Happy Tuesday! We saw some heavy rainfall set up overnight across parts of northern Jefferson, Blount, and northern St. Clair counties where a flash flood warning was issued. It is now expired, but some spots recorded up to 3-5 inches of rain! The good news this morning is that most of the heavy rain is moving out. First Alert AccuTrack Satellite and Radar showing most of the showers are in parts of east Alabama and sliding off to the east-southeast. We are starting to see some drier conditions in parts of northwest Alabama despite the cloudiness in place. Temperatures remain warm with most of us in the lower 70s. Temperatures are slightly cooler in northwest Alabama where areas like Hamilton towards Cullman are in the mid 60s. A cold front will move through our area today. It will dry us out and provide us some sunshine by this afternoon. We’ll start this morning cloudy with a 30% chance for widely scattered showers before noon. Best chance for a few showers will be south of I-20 and east of I-65. By this afternoon, clouds should decrease. Plan for a mostly sunny sky by late afternoon with high temperatures in the upper 70s and lower 80s. It should feel nice this afternoon. Great weather this evening for a walk. Plan for northwest winds at 5-10 mph.

First Alert for Cooler Temperatures Wednesday Morning: With a mostly clear sky and slightly drier air in place, temperatures are forecast to cool below average. Normally we should be in the upper 60s and lower 70s for late June. We’ll likely end up in the lower 60s tomorrow morning. Some spots like Gadsden, Hamilton, Cullman, and Oneonta could cool into the upper 50s. It should feel refreshing tomorrow morning. We should see plenty of sunshine tomorrow with temperatures warming into the mid 80s. Plan for north-northeasterly winds at 5-10 mph. We removed the rain chance for tomorrow. Best chance to see isolated showers will likely remain in south Alabama.

Isolated Rain Chances Return Thursday: The stalled front to our south could lift a little to the north allowing some moisture to creep back into Central Alabama. With temperatures warming up into the mid to upper 80s Thursday, we can’t rule out an isolated shower or storm. Best chance for a stray storm will likely occur south of I-20. Most of us should remain dry Thursday with a partly cloudy sky.

Next Big Thing: Our next big thing is the increase in moisture expected across the state by this weekend. Rain chances are forecast to go up to 30% Friday. By Saturday and Sunday, rain chances will likely increase to 40-60%. With more cloud cover and higher rain chances, temperatures will trend slightly below average with highs in the mid 80s. Storms that form over the weekend could produce heavy rain, gusty winds, and frequent lightning. Overnight lows will dip into the upper 60s and lower 70s. Saturday is looking like our driest day of the weekend with our driest hours occurring in the morning hours. Storms will likely increase in coverage by the afternoon and evening hours.

Tropical Update: Tropical Storm Claudette is officially out of here as it races off into the northern Atlantic. We are monitoring one tropical wave that is 650 miles east-southeast of the Windward Islands in the middle of the Atlantic Ocean. It has a 30% chance to develop over the next five days. I’m not too concerned with this wave as it will likely encounter increasing wind shear which should limit it from forming into anything. Models are hinting we may need to watch the Caribbean or Gulf of Mexico by the middle of next week for potential tropical development, but I can’t go too specific beyond that. Make sure you download the WBRC First Alert Weather App for the latest weather information.

