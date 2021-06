WINSTON COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - A home on Smith Lake was destroyed by fire Tuesday morning.

The fire started off County Road 4006. No one was home. A Winston County Sheriff’s Officer spotted the fire while out on patrol.

Crane Hill Fire, Logan, Jones Chapel, Arley and Helicon fire departments all helped in putting out the fire.

