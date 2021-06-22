LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

East Texas school district shares final message of teen who killed himself to raise awareness about mental health

Jefferson ISD
Jefferson ISD(jeffersonisd.org)
By Rachael Thomas and Tayler Davis
Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JEFFERSON, Texas (KSLA) - At the request of his parents in order to raise awareness about mental health, one school district in east Texas is sharing the haunting final words of a teenage student there who took his own life.

The Jefferson Independent School District posted on Facebook Monday, June 21, saying the teen, Chase Sandlin, will be greatly missed after his untimely passing. He was a sophomore at Jefferson High School. The district says at the request of his parents, they’re sharing his final message, hoping it will encourage others who may need help to seek it out.

Chase Sandlin, a sophomore at Jefferson High School, posted these final words to Snapchat...
Chase Sandlin, a sophomore at Jefferson High School, posted these final words to Snapchat before ending his life. His parents asked for his final message to be shared in the hopes it will encourage those who need help to seek it out.(Jefferson ISD)

The school district’s superintendent, Rob Barnwell, posted the following statement about Sandlin’s death:

“I am very saddened by the loss of our Jefferson High student, Chase Sandlin. Our hearts hurt now as we grieve, and his absence will be felt in the classrooms and hallways when the students start back to school this fall. I encourage everyone to pray for Chase’s family and closest friends. They need all the support that can be provided at this time. May God bless the Sandlin family and bring them solace in this time of pain.”

Anyone in need of mental health help should call the 24-hour National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-8255 or go online here.

A memorial service will be held for Sandlin Thursday, June 24 at 2 p.m. at Meadowbrook Funeral Home in Marshall. Anyone who would like to contribute to the cost of the funeral and associated expenses can do so by calling the funeral home at 903-935-2019.

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Search for missing man at Pebble Creek
Man’s body found after search, water rescue in Jefferson County
Authorities confirm that 10 people were killed in a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 65 near...
9 juveniles, 1 adult killed in Saturday’s ‘horrific’ I-65 crash in Butler County
First Alert Weather 9p 6-21-21
FIRST ALERT: More rain and storms possible overnight
Woman killed, woman injured in 2-vehicle crash in Tuscaloosa
Tuscaloosa police are investigating after a double shooting at the Motel 6.
2 men taken to DCH after shooting at Motel 6 in Tuscaloosa

Latest News

Teen vaccine
Alabama lagging behind in youth vaccination rates
Delta variant continues to spread in Alabama
New push to start conversations about COVID-19 vaccine in barbershops and beauty salons
Push to get more people vaccinated
Push to get more people vaccinated