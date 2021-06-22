The dangers of flash flooding

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Fire and Rescue identified the man swept away in floodwaters over the weekend as 31-year-old Timothy Bragg.

Searchers found His body Monday morning in a creek bed 300 yards from where Bragg was last seen Saturday night on Highway 78 at Pebble Creek.

Bragg’s death is a tragic reminder of the dangers of flood and moving water.

The length of a dollar bill is about how much water it takes to knock you off of your feet, according to the National Weather Service.

It only takes seconds to be overcome by rising or moving water and often experts say the power of the water is underestimated.

According to experts at the NWS, avoid flood waters at all costs and get out of the area as soon as possible because the water can rise quickly.

Never walk through floodwaters. It only takes 6 inches of moving water to knock you off of your feet, and double that to move a car or small SUV.

That’s why you always hear WBRC say turn around, don’t drown because it can and does happen.

UAB researcher, Dr. Benjamin McManus says underestimating the power of floodwaters can be fatal.

“Less water than you might think. Especially if a lot of waterfalls in a relatively short period of time, then it can have much more of an impact,” McManus said.

If you’re ever trapped by moving water, move to the highest point possible and call 9-1-1.

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.