LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

The dangers of flash flooding

By Brittany Dionne
Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Fire and Rescue identified the man swept away in floodwaters over the weekend as 31-year-old Timothy Bragg.

Searchers found His body Monday morning in a creek bed 300 yards from where Bragg was last seen Saturday night on Highway 78 at Pebble Creek.

Bragg’s death is a tragic reminder of the dangers of flood and moving water.

The length of a dollar bill is about how much water it takes to knock you off of your feet, according to the National Weather Service.

It only takes seconds to be overcome by rising or moving water and often experts say the power of the water is underestimated.

According to experts at the NWS, avoid flood waters at all costs and get out of the area as soon as possible because the water can rise quickly.

Never walk through floodwaters. It only takes 6 inches of moving water to knock you off of your feet, and double that to move a car or small SUV.

That’s why you always hear WBRC say turn around, don’t drown because it can and does happen.

UAB researcher, Dr. Benjamin McManus says underestimating the power of floodwaters can be fatal.

“Less water than you might think. Especially if a lot of waterfalls in a relatively short period of time, then it can have much more of an impact,” McManus said.

If you’re ever trapped by moving water, move to the highest point possible and call 9-1-1.

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities confirm that 10 people were killed in a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 65 near...
9 juveniles, 1 adult killed in Saturday’s ‘horrific’ I-65 crash in Butler County
Search for missing man at Pebble Creek
Man’s body found after search, water rescue in Jefferson County
Tree falls on mobile home killing man and child
Man and child confirmed dead after storm in Tuscaloosa County
Street view off of Lee Court
People are stuck in flood waters in parts of Birmingham
Man shot and killed in Calera home

Latest News

Advocating for organ donor registration
Chelsea HS students bring awareness to need for organ donors
Dangers of flash flooding
Dangers of flood waters
COVID vaccine youth messaging
COVID vaccine youth messaging
What to do if you hydroplane
What to do if you hydroplane