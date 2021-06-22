LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

Chelsea HS students bring awareness to need for organ donors

By Catherine Patterson
Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A group of Chelsea High School students is bringing awareness to the importance of organ donors.

Chelsea High School created the first Alabama chapter of SODA which stands for Student Organ Donation Advocates.

The group will educate their peers about the critical need for organ donation registration.

Donate Life Alabama, which raises awareness about organ, eye, and tissue donation, and Legacy of Hope, which coordinates organ and tissue donation for transplants and research, said this group of students will make a difference.

“We have over 1,300 Alabamians that are on that list, waiting for a life-saving organ,” said Ashley Anderson, Legacy of Hope Community Liaison. “So when we have students that are excited about providing information and education to other students, I can’t tell you how excited we are at Legacy of Hope to be able to facilitate that.”

If you or your students are interested in creating a SODA chapter at your school, click here.

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities confirm that 10 people were killed in a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 65 near...
9 juveniles, 1 adult killed in Saturday’s ‘horrific’ I-65 crash in Butler County
Search for missing man at Pebble Creek
Man’s body found after search, water rescue in Jefferson County
Tree falls on mobile home killing man and child
Man and child confirmed dead after storm in Tuscaloosa County
Street view off of Lee Court
People are stuck in flood waters in parts of Birmingham
Man shot and killed in Calera home

Latest News

Dangers of flash flooding
The dangers of flash flooding
Dangers of flash flooding
Dangers of flood waters
COVID vaccine youth messaging
COVID vaccine youth messaging
What to do if you hydroplane
What to do if you hydroplane