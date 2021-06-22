LawCall
Advertisement

Calera carefully manages growing pains

Citizens keeping close eye on home building plans
By Cassie Fambro
Updated: 1 hour ago
CALERA, Ala. (WBRC) - Calera citizens are concerned that adding dozens and even hundreds of new homes will bring so many people that the infrastructure won’t be there to keep up.

The city of Calera met Monday night to talk about a planning and zoning compromise that would levy new rules for developers that would bring new houses to the city.

There has been some confusion over which projects will get grandfathered in under the old rules. Leaders verbally agreed to a compromise where any project in the works will be grandfathered in; however any changes will subject them to the new rules, which could make lots larger and space out homes. That was welcome news to citizen leader Howard Kaplan, who will be keeping an eye on what’s put on paper.

“We want the best for our city, unfortunately the more that I come to these meetings the more I learn, it’s like peeling an onion back and there are some major things happening that aren’t good for our city. Right now we are pushing 16,000 people in a town that used to be 4 or 5 thousand, so how do you handle that growth?” Kaplan said.

With so many homes in the works, he is concerned that schools, traffic lights and other issues will need to be addressed very soon. There is another public hearing July 6 at Calera City Hall at 6.

