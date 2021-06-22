Bruce Willis, others shooting film in Bessemer

BESSEMER, Ala. (WBRC) - Bruce Willis and several other actors are in the Bessemer area filming a new movie.

The working title is Soul Assassin.

We’re told the movie, which is a female-led thriller, has a strong anti-racism message.

It stars Bruce Willis, Nomzama Mbatha, Andy Allo, Dominic Purcell and others.

It is being directed by Jesse Atlas.

The filmmakers said they picked Bessemer, which they call a dream for filmmakers, because of varied historical architecture.

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.