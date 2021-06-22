Birmingham mayor says more info needed for arrests

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - It has been two weeks since a $25,000 reward was offered for information to lead to an arrest in five cases involving children being shot or killed.

On Tuesday, Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin talked about the effort of what’s being done to bring those responsible to justice. But is it enough?

Some of these cases have dragged on for months. The mayor continues to say the key will depend on people in the community coming forward with information to get these shooters off the street.

Two-year-old Major Noah Omari Turner was shot and killed in early February at the Kimbrough Homes housing community. So far, no arrest has been made.

“I think in dealing with these five children, there is a line. I think no snitching doesn’t belong when children have been hurt,” Woodfin said.

New radio and TV ads have hit the airwaves where Katrina Grady asked people to come forward with any information about the shootings. Her eight-year-old daughter was shot in a car on Warrior Road.

“Our detectives are doing everything they can, but this is related to bringing and coming forward with information. This is a community issue and a community effort,” Woodfin said.

So far, there have been some calls to Crime Stoppers with information, but Woodfin said it’s not enough. We asked Woodfin if he would guarantee an eventual arrest in these cases.

“It is an unfair question. I can guarantee we will use every resource available. We will commit all of our energy and effort to bring some form of justice,” Woodfin said.

Those who have any information about the five shooting cases should contact Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777.

