Big honor for Big Spoon Creamery

Food and Wine ranks local ice cream business as essential
Big honor for Big Spoon Creamery
Big honor for Big Spoon Creamery
By Shilo Groover
Published: Jun. 22, 2021 at 3:45 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - National acclaim for a local ice cream shop, just in time for summer! Food and Wine Magazine says Big Spoon Creamery is “essential.”

Confused by the word choice? Food and Wine says the decision on just one “best” ice cream shop was just too difficult, but instead they focused on what feels essential.

Big Spoon is a small batch, artisan ice cream company founded by a two local chefs, including the former pastry chef at Bottega.

The business started 7 years ago and has been booming ever since. They partner with local farms to feature fresh seasonal flavors.

The original location is in Avondale, but they have a storefront in Homewood now, too.

