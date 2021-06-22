Big honor for Big Spoon Creamery

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - National acclaim for a local ice cream shop, just in time for summer! Food and Wine Magazine says Big Spoon Creamery is “essential.”

Confused by the word choice? Food and Wine says the decision on just one “best” ice cream shop was just too difficult, but instead they focused on what feels essential.

Big Spoon is a small batch, artisan ice cream company founded by a two local chefs, including the former pastry chef at Bottega.

The business started 7 years ago and has been booming ever since. They partner with local farms to feature fresh seasonal flavors.

The original location is in Avondale, but they have a storefront in Homewood now, too.

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.