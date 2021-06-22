LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

3 killed in Denver-area shooting, including officer, suspect

Police lights file graphic.
Police lights file graphic.(Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 21, 2021 at 7:43 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ARVADA, Colo. (AP) — Authorities say a gunman is believed to have shot and killed an officer and another person in a shopping district in a Denver suburb before being fatally shot by police.

Police say an officer responded to a call about a suspicious incident Monday near the library in the city of Arvada, and about 15 minutes later, a 911 call came in about shots fired and the officer hit.

Authorities say a person who was believed to have been shot by the gunman was taken to a hospital and died.

The attacker also was shot and killed.

Officials didn’t describe the circumstances of the shooting in the city about 7 miles northwest of Denver.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities confirm that 10 people were killed in a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 65 near...
9 juveniles, 1 adult killed in Saturday’s ‘horrific’ I-65 crash in Butler County
Search for missing man at Pebble Creek
Man’s body found after search, water rescue in Jefferson County
Tree falls on mobile home killing man and child
Man and child confirmed dead after storm in Tuscaloosa County
Street view off of Lee Court
People are stuck in flood waters in parts of Birmingham
Man shot and killed in Calera home

Latest News

About 20 people in Northport had to be rescued from rising water Saturday nigh, according to...
Northport residents warned to evacuate ahead of more possible flooding
The coming days could make or break Joe Biden's presidential legacy as talks on infrastructure...
Paid in full? Biden, GOP struggle over infrastructure costs
Source: WBRC video
Water conservation order remains in effect in Tuscaloosa
President Joe Biden commemorated a milestone of 300 million shots in 150 days during his...
In Senate vote, Biden sees ‘step forward’ for elections bill