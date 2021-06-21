Woman killed, woman injured in 2-vehicle crash in Tuscaloosa

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - A woman was killed and another was hospitalized after a two-vehicle crash on Greensboro Avenue in Tuscaloosa Sunday night.

Tuscaloosa Police officers said the crash happened on Greensboro Avenue and 43rd Street, near Academy Sports on Skyland Boulevard.

Investigators said the driver, who was killed, was heading south on Greensboro and was making a left turn onto 43rd Street when her vehicle struck a sedan that was traveling north on Greensboro.

The woman in the SUV, who was in her late 40s, died at the scene. Her identity has not been released.

Tuscaloosa Fire and Rescue Service paramedics pulled the 26-year-old victim from the sedan before she was taken by ambulance to DCH Regional Medical Center. Officers said her injuries are very serious, but do not seem to be life-threatening.

Members of TPD’s Accident Reconstruction Unit are conducting a follow-up investigation to determine the circumstances surrounding the crash.

