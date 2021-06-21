LawCall
Tropical Storm Claudette churned up Panama City Beach waters

There were seven water rescues this weekend.
By Sam Martello
Updated: 23 hours ago
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Tropical Storm Claudette made its way through the Gulf of Mexico this weekend.

This caused rough waters here in Panama City Beach.

Double red flags flew Saturday and Sunday, which means the water is closed. But, that doesn’t always keep people out of the water.

Between Friday and Sunday, Panama City Beach Fire Rescue responded to two major medical calls. Eight people were reported missing, all have since been found. There were also seven water rescues.

Twenty people were issued citations for not exiting the water when instructed to do so. That results in a $500 fine.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.

