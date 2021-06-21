LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

Tornado sweeps through suburban Chicago, causing damage

By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 21, 2021 at 6:37 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHICAGO (AP) — Officials say a radar-confirmed tornado swept through suburban Chicago, damaging homes, toppling trees, knocking out power and causing some injuries.

A report to the National Weather Service says a least four injuries were reported in Naperville, where a dozen homes were damaged and numerous large trees were downed by a probable tornado late Sunday.

Officials in the nearby village of Woodridge said a tornado touched down late Sunday.

There were no reports of significant injuries in the community.

The threat for wind damage remained for a few hours as the line of storms moved over northern Illinois and into northwestern Indiana, and the severe threat was declared over at 2 a.m. local time.

Severe thunderstorms also brought gusting winds and drenching rains to parts of Michigan.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities confirm that 10 people were killed in a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 65 near...
9 juveniles, 1 adult killed in Saturday’s ‘horrific’ I-65 crash in Butler County
Search for missing man at Pebble Creek
Birmingham Fire and Rescue starts boat operations for missing man
Tree falls on mobile home killing man and child
Man and child confirmed dead after storm in Tuscaloosa County
Street view off of Lee Court
People are stuck in flood waters in parts of Birmingham
Man shot and killed in Calera home

Latest News

President Joe Biden commemorated a milestone of 300 million shots in 150 days during his...
Biden and Congress face a summer grind to create legislation
FILE - This March 29, 2018 file photo shows the Facebook logo on screens at the Nasdaq...
Facebook launches podcasts, live audio service
Tornado damage is seen in Naperville, Ill., early Monday morning
Tornado damage seen in suburban Chicago
Iran's new President-elect Ebrahim Raisi speaks during a press conference in Tehran, Iran,...
Iran’s president-elect says he won’t meet with Biden