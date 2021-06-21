LawCall
Tokyo Olympics to allow limit of 10,000 fans in venues

People walk by posters to promote the Olympic Games planned to start in the summer of 2021, in...
People walk by posters to promote the Olympic Games planned to start in the summer of 2021, in Tokyo, Wednesday, June 16, 2021.(Koji Sasahara | AP Photo/Koji Sasahara)
By Associated Press
Updated: 5 minutes ago
TOKYO (AP) — The Tokyo Olympics will allow some local fans to attend when the games open in just over a month.

This goes against the country’s top medical adviser who has recommended the safest way during the COVID-19 pandemic is without any fans.

Fans from abroad were banned several months ago.  Japanese organizers have set a limit of 50% of capacity up to a maximum of 10,000 fans for all Olympic venues.

Officials says fans will be under strict rules. They will not be allowed to cheer, must wear masks, and are being told to go straight home after the event.

Tokyo and other area are under “quasi-emergency” status until July 11.

The Olympics are set to open July 23.

