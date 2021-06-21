LawCall
Thunder on the Mountain Presented by Medical Properties Trust

Thunder on the Mountain
By WBRC Staff
Updated: 5 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) -WBRC is happy to announce fireworks are back for 2021! Thunder on the Mountain Presented by Medical Properties Trust will return Sunday, July 4th live at 9:00 p.m. on WBRC FOX6.

Mike Dubberly and Janice Rogers will host the fireworks show.

The sky show will take place over Vulcan Park and Museum.

If you can see Vulcan you can see the fireworks, but avoid all of the traffic and watch it here with us on WBRC FOX6 or on the WBRC News app.

