Slave owner descendants sell property for new Africatown hub

MOBILE, Ala. (AP) - A land deal involving descendants of the white Alabama businessman who financed the voyage of the last U.S. slave ship could help the community composed of descendants of his one-time slaves. Officials say relatives of Timothy Meaher sold a building at a deep discount, and it now will become a food bank and redevelopment office for the Africatown USA community in Mobile.

The family described selling the building as a way “to give back to the community.”

Financed by Meaher, the schooner Clotilda arrived in Mobile in 1860 with about 110 African captives. Its wreckage was found in 2018, boosting revitalization efforts in Africatown.