Shelby Humane temporarily closed due to Parvo outbreak

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Shelby Humane has announced on their website that it will be temporarily closed because of multiple positive Parvo cases this summer.

In a message on their website, the facility said: “With this most recent positive case and in the best interest of our animals’ health, we will be closing the shelter to the public until at least July 6th.”

The message continued, explaining how Parvo is an extremely contagious virus found only in dogs. Shelby Humane said they have kept its dog kennel quarantined for two weeks each time it has been detected.

They said during this time, they will continue deep cleanings and observe the dog population health to ensure that Parvo infection is eliminated from the facility.

The message continued: “We regret any inconvenience regarding this closure, but hope that the public will continue their support of our efforts to keep this virus contained and continue our diligent efforts to protect the dogs that are currently in our care.”

Shelby Humane said cat adoptions and foster dog adoptions will continue at the Petsmart in Alabaster later this week.

Shelby Humane also ensured the following:

Foster dogs have not been in the kennel and were not exposed to the virus.

Cats cannot contract the Parvovirus.

Our other programs will continue to serve the public as usual.

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.