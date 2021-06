TUSCALOOSA Ala. (WBRC) - Tuscaloosa firefighters battled a house fire early Monday morning.

Crews responded to a report of a house fire on 4th Place East around 1:20 a.m.

Flames were showing from the roof and back of the house when firefighters arrived.

Last night, Engines 4,6,5, Truck 32, Rescue 24 and Battalion 2 responded to the report of structure fire on 4th Place East around 1:20 A.M. There were no injuries and cause is unknown at this time.

There were no injuries.

A cause of the fire is under investigation.

