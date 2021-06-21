New push to start conversations about COVID-19 vaccine in barbershops and beauty salons

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A new push to get as many people vaccinated against COVID-19 before July 4.

It’s called the Shots at the Shop Initiative.

The Shots at the Shop initiative collaborates with the Black Coalition Against COVID, SheaMoisture, the University of Maryland Center for Health Equity, and the Biden Administration to increase COVID-19 vaccine awareness and education and engagement.

Up to 1,000 barbershops and beauty salons across the country will receive a $1,000.00 grant from SheaMoisture to participate in the initiative.

Here are the rules: :

Attend a short, four-hour course with Dr. Stephen Thomas of the University of Maryland Center for Health Equity to learn more about COVID-19, vaccinations, and the role barbershops and beauty salons have historically played in communities to increase health and well-being. Have materials about COVID-19 and the vaccinations available within your shop. Talk to your customers about COVID-19 vaccines. We’re not asking that you convince folks to get vaccinated, but simply that you ask people about the vaccines, answer common questions, and refer them to resources to help them make the best decision for themselves, their families, and their community. Work with the Shots at the Shop team to schedule a vaccination event in or near the shop before July 4th.

We spoke with Dr. Wesley Willeford, director of the Jefferson County department of health, he says he thinks this is a great idea.

“A lot of health interventions can occur at the barbershop [and salon] because it’s a time for two people to be together for 20-30 minutes, and it’s a time to talk about these things. I think that’s going to be an amazing way to raise awareness about the vaccine and help people get it,” Dr. Wesley Willeford said.

For more information and to sign up to be one of the 1,000 participating shops, register today at https://www.sheamoisturefund.com/

