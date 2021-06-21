LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

‘Major’ economic announcement coming Tuesday, Ivey’s office touts

Gov. Kay Ivey has called a Tuesday morning news conference in which she is expected to make a...
Gov. Kay Ivey has called a Tuesday morning news conference in which she is expected to make a “major” economic development announcement.(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Gov. Kay Ivey has called a Tuesday morning news conference in which she is expected to make a “major” economic development announcement.

The governor’s office has not released any other details about the announcement, including the scale or number of jobs that will be created, a specific industry, or the area of the state that will be most impacted.

The news conference is set for 10 a.m. at the Alabama Capitol.

WSFA 12 News will have coverage of the event as it becomes available.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities confirm that 10 people were killed in a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 65 near...
9 juveniles, 1 adult killed in Saturday’s ‘horrific’ I-65 crash in Butler County
Search for missing man at Pebble Creek
Man’s body found after search, water rescue in Jefferson County
Tree falls on mobile home killing man and child
Man and child confirmed dead after storm in Tuscaloosa County
Street view off of Lee Court
People are stuck in flood waters in parts of Birmingham
Man shot and killed in Calera home

Latest News

Screenshot from security camera footage of lawsuit service
Rep. Mo Brooks, wife swear out trespassing warrant against man who served lawsuit at home
FILE - In this June 28, 2020, file photo, Texas State Attorney General Ken Paxton waits on the...
AP Exclusive: State bar investigating Texas attorney general
Mo Brooks speaking at a pro-Trump rally hours before riot at the capitol.
Video shows Capitol lawsuit served at Mo Brooks’ home, police report filed
Katie Boyd Britt is resigning as president and CEO of the Business Council of Alabama.
Katie Britt announces candidacy for U.S. Senate
WBRC's Jonathan Hardison sits down with Gov. Ivey
‘I’d be honored to serve a second term’: Governor Kay Ivey launches re-election campaign