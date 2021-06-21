LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

Huge Navy blast off Fla. Atlantic coast registers as earthquake

By CNN staff
Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Don’t worry about that shaking in Florida. It’s just a massive military explosion.

An “experimental explosion” triggered by the Navy about 100 miles off Florida’s Atlantic coast registered as a 3.9 magnitude earthquake Friday.

The blast is known as a “shock trial,” an explosion meant to test a ship’s ability to withstand nearby detonations.

The Navy was testing its new aircraft carrier, the USS Gerald R. Ford.

These types of detonations have been purposely triggered for decades after the Navy discovered nearby explosions could knock out key systems on its vessels, even when they don’t cause physical damage.

This marks the first time the Navy has conducted shock trials since it tested the U.S.S. Theodore Roosevelt aircraft carrier in 1987.

Military officials say the tests are in compliance with environmental requirements that consider the migration patterns of marine life.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities confirm that 10 people were killed in a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 65 near...
9 juveniles, 1 adult killed in Saturday’s ‘horrific’ I-65 crash in Butler County
Search for missing man at Pebble Creek
Search and water rescue for missing man in Jefferson County
Tree falls on mobile home killing man and child
Man and child confirmed dead after storm in Tuscaloosa County
Street view off of Lee Court
People are stuck in flood waters in parts of Birmingham
First Alert Weather Summer Solstice
FIRST ALERT: More rain and storms and a risk for localized flooding to start the workweek

Latest News

The NYPD is searching for suspects who shot a man who had fallen and knocked over two children.
GRAPHIC VIDEO: Man survives after being shot next to two children in the Bronx
Relentless: A mother's fight for mental health insurance coverage
A full moon over Yellowstone National Park in Wyoming.
June’s strawberry full moon rises Thursday
A massive explosion set off by the U.S. Navy was felt on the Richter sale.
RAW: Navy explosion off coast triggers earthquake