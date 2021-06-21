LawCall
Gov. Ivey issues state of emergency in response to TS Claudette

EF-2 tornado damage in Brewton
EF-2 tornado damage in Brewton(WALA/FOX10)
By WBRC Staff
Updated: 25 minutes ago
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Governor Kay Ivey has issued a state of emergency in response to Tropical Storm Claudette to aid in any recovery efforts. The governor has retroactively proclaimed the state of emergency for the state of Alabama effective 10:00 a.m. Friday, June 18.

The state of emergency includes: Baldwin, Butler, Cherokee, DeKalb, Escambia, Mobile, Monroe and Tuscaloosa.

Governor Ivey issued the following statement:

“As portions of our state recover from the effects of Tropical Storm Claudette, I have declared a state of emergency to ensure that any needed state resources are available to folks in impacted counties. My heart and prayers continue going out to the loved ones of those tragically lost in the storms. We will continue to offer any help that we can from the state level to help our people bounce back from a tough day. Y’all, we can, and we will get through this.”

