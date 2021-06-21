FIRST ALERT: Increasing storm chances Monday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Happy Monday! It was nice to dry out a little on Father’s Day, but it looks like our rain chances are going to return today and tonight. We are starting out this morning mostly dry with a some cloud cover in place. First Alert AccuTrack Satellite and Radar is showing some showers and storms along the Gulf Coast. As Wes mentioned yesterday, there’s a chance we could see some isolated showers or storms develop later this morning mainly for areas along and south of I-20. We’ll monitor that potential over the next several hours. It is super warm and muggy outside. Temperatures are starting off in the mid to upper 70s. Plan for high temperatures today to climb into the mid 80s with southwest winds at 10-15 mph. We’ll end up partly sunny to mostly cloudy today with a 70% chance for scattered showers and storms. Storms that form this afternoon and evening could become strong producing heavy rain, gusty winds, and frequent lightning. With all of the recent rainfall, we will have to monitor the potential for additional flooding concerns. I think the bulk of our rain chances will develop tonight as a strong cold front moves in.

Next Big Thing: Our next big thing is the arrival of a cold front tonight into tomorrow morning. Plan for a high chance to see showers and storms overnight as the front moves in from the north. Temperatures are forecast to cool into the upper 60s by Tuesday morning. Plan for showers and storms early Tuesday morning, but most of the rain will end up in south Alabama by Tuesday evening. We’ll likely see clouds decrease Tuesday afternoon from north to south. We’ll call it a partly sunny to mostly cloudy sky with high temperatures in the upper 70s. It won’t feel too bad once the cold front moves into the area. Plan for northwest winds tomorrow at 5-10 mph. Rain chance tomorrow around 50% mostly for the morning hours. We’ll end up with dry conditions and decreasing clouds Tuesday evening.

Potential Rainfall Totals: We could easily record another 1-2 inches of rain over the next 36 hours. If we see pockets of heavy rain move over the same areas, we could see higher totals. We will definitely monitor the potential for flash flooding today and tonight. Remember to never drive through flooded areas. Make sure you tune in to Good Day Alabama tomorrow morning for updates on your weather and traffic. Could be a messy morning commute.

Mostly Dry Wednesday: Wednesday is shaping up to be our best weather day of the week. Wednesday morning is looking fairly cool with most of us dropping into the lower 60s. A few spots in north Alabama could see lows in the upper 50s. It should feel refreshing outside. We’ll likely see a mostly sunny to partly cloudy sky. I think most of us stay dry Wednesday, but we could see an isolated shower or storm form south of I-20. We’ll hold on to a 20% chance for an isolated shower or storm. Highs in the mid 80s.

Rain Chances Increasing: It looks like we’ll see a surge of moisture slowly increase as we finish out the work week. We’ll introduce a 30% chance for widely scattered showers and storms Thursday through Saturday with highs in the mid to upper 80s. Think of it as your typical summertime pattern with storms developing in the afternoon and evening hours. Storms will be random and capable of producing heavy rain, lightning, and gusty winds. Humidity levels will also begin to increase across the area as dew points climb back into the 70s. With higher humidity levels, it could feel like it is in the low to mid 90s by the end of the week.

Weekend Forecast: As we enter the weekend, rain chances are likely to increase. High temperatures will remain in the mid to upper 80s with a 30-40% chance for scattered showers and storms. Models are hinting that our greatest rain chance may occur next Monday as another cold front approaches the state. Make sure you download the WBRC First Alert Weather App for the latest weather information.

Have a safe Monday-

