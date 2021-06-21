Donate Life Alabama, Legacy of Hope welcome Chelsea HS as 1st Student Organ Donation Advocates chapter in Ala.

CHELSEA, Ala. (WBRC) - The following information is from Donate Life Alabama & Legacy of Hope:

Donate Life Alabama and Legacy of Hope are pleased to welcome Chelsea High School as the first chapter in Alabama for students advocating for organ donation. The national organization, Student Organ Donation Advocates (SODA), recently approved the school as the first of its kind in the state.

“It speaks volumes that we have a group of students who understand the great need of organ donation and are eager to learn and support our mission,” said Ashley Anderson, Legacy of Hope Community Liaison. “We want to thank the faculty, staff and especially the students at Chelsea High School for working so hard to be the inaugural chapter in the state.”

Student Organ Donation Advocates is a non-profit organization that inspires and supports student-led organ donation education and registration efforts through high school and college chapters.

“The students of the Chelsea High School Healthcare Academy and HOSA - Future Health Professionals chapter are thrilled to partner with Legacy of Hope and SODA National to launch the first Student Organ Donation Advocates chapter in Alabama,” said Andrea Maddox, RN and advisor for the school’s HOSA and SODA chapters. “Our student leaders are excited to partner with these amazing organizations to begin the life-saving work of educating their peers about the critically important need for organ donation registration.”

Interested students should visit this link for more information about creating a SODA chapter in their schools.

