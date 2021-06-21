LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

Delta variant continues to spread in Alabama

(WBRC)
By Alan Collins
Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Alabama continues to lag behind much of the country when it comes to COVID-19 vaccinations. Only around 30% are fully vaccinated.

This is a big concern which it comes to the spread of the more contagious Delta variant of the virus. Alabama health leaders continue to say you should get those shots. They said the Delta variant is spreading more in the country and here in Alabama.

The Alabama Department of Public Health is reporting about 13 cases of the Delta variant detected in the state.

“They have been seen in places throughout the state. It makes us think there is a lot more than we have been able to detect. We are not doing widespread genomic sequencing at this point, even though we are doing it when we have the opportunity,” said Dr. Scott Harris with the Alabama Department of Public Health.

UAB is one of eight testing clinics for the contagious variant. Dr. Harris said so far the number of COVID cases are under control, but he believed that could all change if more people don’t get vaccinated within the state.

“We are going to have events that take place where you have groups of people. If you have unvaccinated people, you are going to have people at risk,” Harris said.

Harris said the current vaccines work against the Delta variant. While COVID numbers did not surge after the Memorial Day holiday weekend, Harris said a major surge may not happen, but spikes in numbers could happen later this summer and when kids return to school.

“We know what to do. We know to get people vaccinated, but if you have a lot of unvaccinated people and you have a strain that is easy to spread, you are going to see more of it,” Harris said.

The latest variant numbers form UAB showed:

Alpha 351

Beta 1

Gamma 6

Delta 6

The Delta numbers doubled in about two weeks.

Harris says nationally, Alabama has climbed somewhat in vaccination numbers, but it’s still too low. Harris says the best way to get over the vaccination hesitancy is talk to your doctor or someone you know and trust about the vaccines.

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities confirm that 10 people were killed in a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 65 near...
9 juveniles, 1 adult killed in Saturday’s ‘horrific’ I-65 crash in Butler County
Search for missing man at Pebble Creek
Man’s body found after search, water rescue in Jefferson County
Tree falls on mobile home killing man and child
Man and child confirmed dead after storm in Tuscaloosa County
Street view off of Lee Court
People are stuck in flood waters in parts of Birmingham
Man shot and killed in Calera home

Latest News

New push to start conversations about COVID-19 vaccine in barbershops and beauty salons
Push to get more people vaccinated
Push to get more people vaccinated
Health experts said the Delta variant has spread to more than 80 countries and continues to...
WHO says Delta variant is becoming dominant strain globally
Across the U.S., vaccination rates remain the same, despite warnings about the Delta variant,...
Health Minute: COVID vaccination rates remain the same