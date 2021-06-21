LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

COVID-19 may alter brain, study claims

By CNN staff
Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A new study shows people infected with COVID-19 may experience some loss of gray matter in the brain.

The study out of the UK indicates the areas of the brain affected are the ones that control smell and taste.

That finding correlates with the most commonly reported symptoms of COVID-19 - the loss of smell and taste.

The relatively small study followed 782 people who had MRI scans three years apart, before and after the pandemic.

While researchers believe the findings are compelling, they have not been authenticated by peer review.

Also, because the study only looked at COVID-19 patients’ brains shortly after being infected, the long-term effects are not clear.

Copyright 2021 [station] via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities confirm that 10 people were killed in a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 65 near...
9 juveniles, 1 adult killed in Saturday’s ‘horrific’ I-65 crash in Butler County
Search for missing man at Pebble Creek
Man’s body found after search, water rescue in Jefferson County
Tree falls on mobile home killing man and child
Man and child confirmed dead after storm in Tuscaloosa County
Street view off of Lee Court
People are stuck in flood waters in parts of Birmingham
Man shot and killed in Calera home

Latest News

Pictured Sunday, June 20, 2021, the home owned by Larry and Sally Higgins, was destroyed by...
After causing 14 deaths, Claudette heads out to sea
This Saturday, June 19, 2021, photo courtesy of The White Mountain Independent shows the scene...
Police ID driver who they say rammed bike riders during Arizona race
The president and vice president attended a ceremony to sign the Juneteenth National...
Biden outlines vaccine plan, set to miss global-sharing goal
FILE
Woman falls 200 feet off a cliff, dies during sunrise hike