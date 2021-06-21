Birmingham residents concerned about excessive flooding in their neighborhood

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Several Birmingham residents are still drying out after a weekend of flooding.

They said it’s not just storm water they’re concerned about, but also a creek that overflows almost every time it rains.

We have had our share of rain lately, and neighbors in the 400 block of Fulton Avenue SW said they live near a floodplain spillway, and over the weekend the area looked more like a swimming pool than a neighborhood.

“I have been in this area for 30 years and the flooding has been…has progressively getting worse,” said Sandra Clark.

The 400 block of Fulton Ave SW was dry Monday afternoon, but the situation was much different over the weekend with floodwaters filling the streets.

Neighbors said they waded through hip-height water trying to move their cars and feared it would pour into their homes.

“I’m out here… snakes could have been in the water, anything. I’m risking my life I would say. We need help out here! That’s it,” said Nathaniel White.

Neighbors said this isn’t the first time something like this has happened.

They said it’s because of a mechanical problem with the floodplain spillway.

They said broken pipes won’t allow water to drain properly, and the creek behind their homes swells when it rains making it a recipe for dangerous conditions.

“I’m only 4′10″, so the water gets up really high, so let’s just say if I wanted to go out and try to move my car. I would have gotten swept away,” said Jessica Hicks.

Neighbors say the city has done patch work to fix the problem, but never returned to finish the job.

They say they’ve made several complaints and fear more damage will be done with more rain on the way.

“They came out and they did a little something, they left, they come back, they do a little something, but you can see from here that nothing has really been done,” Clark explained.

“And I give the city some props. They did send somebody out here last week, but don’t look like they did nothing. City step up, man! I mean…I give ‘em credit…they came out, but somebody’s not doing their job,” White said.

Neighbors said their property values have plummeted over the situation, and several vehicles have been totaled out because of the flooding.

Neighbors said they feel they’ve been neglected.

We reached out to the City of Birmingham for comment. A spokesman for the city said DPW cleared the inlets on June 17.

The excessive amount of rainfall in a short period of time exceeded storm sewer capacity.

No word yet from the city about what the neighbors said about broken pipes.

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.