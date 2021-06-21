Birmingham PD: Arrest made in connection to murder of Anthony Jackson Jr.

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - According to the Birmingham Police, an arrest has been made in connection to the murder of Anthony Jackson Jr.

Birmingham Police have arrested 30-year-old Darric Hall of Fairfield, Alabama.

Hall was arrested and taken into custody on Saturday June 19, 2021 in connection to the incident that occurred on Monday, June 14 in Ensley.

🚨ARREST🚨

The Birmingham Police Department reports an arrest has been made in connection to the murder of Anthony Jackson Jr.



The homicide occurred on Monday, June 14, 2021 in the 1500 block of 29th Street Ensley. pic.twitter.com/lfrYXjhF3V — Bhampolice (@BhamPolice) June 21, 2021

Police said shortly after the incident, officers were involved in a vehicle pursuit with the suspect in the City Limits of Brighton, however, the suspect was able to avoid apprehension.

Hall will be held in the custody of the Jefferson County Jail with no bond.

