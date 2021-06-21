LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

Birmingham PD: Arrest made in connection to murder of Anthony Jackson Jr.

Darric Hall
Darric Hall(Birmingham Police Department)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Jun. 21, 2021 at 5:58 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - According to the Birmingham Police, an arrest has been made in connection to the murder of Anthony Jackson Jr.

Birmingham Police have arrested 30-year-old Darric Hall of Fairfield, Alabama.

Hall was arrested and taken into custody on Saturday June 19, 2021 in connection to the incident that occurred on Monday, June 14 in Ensley.

Police said shortly after the incident, officers were involved in a vehicle pursuit with the suspect in the City Limits of Brighton, however, the suspect was able to avoid apprehension.

Hall will be held in the custody of the Jefferson County Jail with no bond.

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities confirm that 10 people were killed in a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 65 near...
9 juveniles, 1 adult killed in Saturday’s ‘horrific’ I-65 crash in Butler County
Search for missing man at Pebble Creek
Man’s body found after search, water rescue in Jefferson County
Tree falls on mobile home killing man and child
Man and child confirmed dead after storm in Tuscaloosa County
Street view off of Lee Court
People are stuck in flood waters in parts of Birmingham
Man shot and killed in Calera home

Latest News

Several Birmingham residents are still drying out after a weekend of flooding. They said they...
Birmingham residents concerned about excessive flooding in their neighborhood
Consumer experts said Amazon Prime Day nets more sales for the company than Black Friday. But...
BBB warns about Amazon Prime Day scams
Source: Shelby Humane Society
Shelby Humane temporarily closed due to Parvo outbreak
Delta variant continues to spread in Alabama