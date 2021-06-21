BBB warns about Amazon Prime Day scams

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Amazon Prime Day is here! It’s an annual event exclusively for Prime members offering big deals on all kinds of products, but it’s also a big day for scammers.

Consumer experts said Amazon Prime Day nets more sales for the company than Black Friday.

But the Better Business Bureau is warning shoppers to be extra vigilant because it’s also prime time for crooks.

That’s why the bureau is warning customers to look out for phony websites, unsolicited emails, and phishing schemes.

“One of the great ways that scammers can kind of slip in is with emails. Making emails that look like offers from legitimate Prime Day participants, whether it’s Amazon, or Kohls or Walmart. I know they are also participating in their own Prime Day this year,” said Vice President of Marketing & Communication for the Better Business Bureau, Garet Smitherman.

He said those emails may look official at first glance, but they could be taking you to a fraudulent site or retailer where your information could be stolen, and the products you purchased never make it to your home.

“The number one scam we saw last year, and it’s been on an upper trend for about 5 years with online retail fraud. It happens all day every day and this is a great opportunity for them to really try to put their products in front of your considering Prime Day is such a big shopping day online,” Smitherman said.

These sophisticated schemes make it easy to become a target for online crooks, but Smitherman said you won’t become a victim if you take your time and look more closely at URLs and domain names.

“Pay attention to certain grammatical errors that just stand out. Slight little typos in the business names. In the URLs themselves the actual website address you might see it as Target with an E on the end .com, or something like that. Same with the email addresses, so pay attention to that kind of stuff,” Smitherman explained.

Smitherman also recommended paying for your purchases with a credit card instead of your debit card so you can do a charge back to your account if any fraudulent activity shows up on your account.

He suggested double checking to make sure the sites you’re shopping on are secure by looking for a small lock icon in the address bar.

And if the website doesn’t say “https,” it’s probably not secure.

