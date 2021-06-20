LawCall
Tuscaloosa mayor signs executive order after flooding threatens water supply

(WBRC)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Jun. 20, 2021 at 3:37 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Tuscaloosa Mayor Walt Maddox has signed an executive order to promote water conservation after torrential rains and flooding have impacted the cities ability to identify and correct a leak in one of the city’s major water lines.

According to Maddox, the morning after Tropical Depression Claudette blew through the city, Tuscaloosa water officials noticed depressurization and other signs indicating a leak in one of the city’s three major water lines.

The affected water lines are responsible for providing water to all of South Tuscaloosa, including Mercedes and the University of Alabama.

In an effort to maintain the city’s current water supply long enough to allow flood waters to recede, Maddox has signed an executive order requiring all customers south of the Black Warrior River to take steps to conserve water. The order includes all major water suppliers and prohibits citizens from using irrigation systems, washing cars (excluding commercial car washes), filling up pools, spas, outdoor tubs, fountains and lakes.

