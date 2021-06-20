LawCall
Multiple deaths confirmed in pileup on I-65 in Butler County

I-65 is closed in both directions after the crash, according to the Alabama Department of...
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Jun. 19, 2021 at 3:40 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
BUTLER COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - Multiple deaths are being confirmed by Butler County Sheriff Danny Bond after a Saturday crash involving numerous vehicles on Interstate 65.

I-65 is closed in both directions after the crash, according to the Alabama Department of Transportation.

Bond said multiple vehicles were involved but the exact number is not immediately clear nor were the total number of deaths or injuries.

ALDOT reports the crash happened near milepost 137. That’s past exit 130 in Greenville.

Alabama Law Enforcement Agency officials said the interstate will be closed for an undetermined amount of time and that motorists should seek an alternate route.

SCENE PHOTOS OR VIDEOS

ALEA is asking for the public’s help gathering information and photos about Saturday’s crash. Anyone with photos or videos related to the crash is asked to submit those photos or videos to media.relations@alea.gov or share via social media @aleaprotects.

You can also submit photos to WSFA.com/submit.

