Man and child confirmed dead after storm in Tuscaloosa County

By WBRC Staff
Updated: 1 hour ago
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Two deaths have been confirmed in Tuscaloosa County due to weather caused by Tropical Storm Claudette in the area, according to the Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit (VCU).

The Tuscaloosa VCU confirmed a 24-year-old male and a 3-year-old male were crushed and killed by a falling tree that hit their mobile home in the 5900 block of Hargrove Road on Saturday night.

WBRC reporter Kelvin Reynolds is working to gather more information.

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

