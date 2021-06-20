Man arrested in Birmingham after police chase through multiple cities

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A Shelby Co. man was arrested in Birmingham Sunday morning after leading police on a pursuit for almost two hours in a truck stolen in Tuscaloosa.

40-year-old Ricky Wayne Russell, was charged with first-degree theft, reckless endangerment and attempting to elude.

He was first discovered around 9:45 am in a box truck that had been reported stolen from a business on James I. Harrison Jr. Parkway. An officer attempted a traffic stop, but Russell failed to stop and lead the officer on a pursuit east on Alabama Highway 216 toward Brookwood.

TPD says Russell damaged a TPD patrol car when he proceeded to drive down the wrong side of Highway 216 near Lock 17 Road.

Russell proceeded to get on I-20/59 in Bessemer. As he drove through the the Ensley area, a Jefferson County Sheriff’s deputy laid out spike strips to disable Russell’s vehicle.

Both rims eventually fell off the vehicle before the victim slowed to around 10 miles an hour and pulled off exit 124A, coming to a stop at Fifth Avenue North and 12th Street North in Birmingham. Officers took him into custody at 11:31 a.m.

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.