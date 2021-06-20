LawCall
People are stuck in flood waters in parts of Birmingham

By WBRC Staff
Updated: 1 hour ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Thunderstorms have produced very heavy rain, causing flooding in some areas.

WBRC is at the scene in Ensley at 13th Street Ensley and Avenue Y, where six cars are reportedly stuck in water.

Village Creek
Village Creek(Brandon Riggins WBRC)

There have also been reports of apartment and street flooding off of Lee Court. It has been reported by a neighborhood resident that people are climbing through the water to get out of their homes.

Street view off of Lee Court
Street view off of Lee Court(Krystal Swann WBRC)
Street view off of Lee Court
Street view off of Lee Court(Krystal Swann WBRC)

