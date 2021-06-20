Flash flooding reported in western counties following Tropical Depression Claudette

TUSCALOOSA CO., Ala. (WBRC) - Western Counties including Tuscaloosa, Northport and Greene Counties are under a Flash Flood Warning after rainfall topped more than 5 inches Saturday.
⚠️ National Weather Service of Birmingham has upgraded this warning to 'considerable.' Life-threatening flash flooding...Posted by Tuscaloosa County EMA on Saturday, June 19, 2021
We love our First Responders! They are the real heroes! Here they are at Hunter Creek Rd.
📸: Hawthorne RickyPosted by Tuscaloosa County EMA on Saturday, June 19, 2021
Current Road Closures:
Buckhead drive from Harper Road to traffic circle is now closed.
17th St between Main and 34th Ave
26th and Main Avenue
23rd Street
Intersection of 10th Street and 30th AvenuePosted by City of Northport, Alabama - Government on Saturday, June 19, 2021
Reported flooding in Atmore, Alabama.
Be safe! And remember don’t drive through flood waters.
