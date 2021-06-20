LawCall
Flash flooding reported in western counties following Tropical Depression Claudette

Flooded streets Atmore, Al
Flooded streets Atmore, Al(Ditto Gorme)
By WBRC Staff
Updated: 1 hour ago
TUSCALOOSA CO., Ala. (WBRC) - Western Counties including Tuscaloosa, Northport and Greene Counties are under a Flash Flood Warning after rainfall topped more than 5 inches Saturday.

⚠️ National Weather Service of Birmingham has upgraded this warning to 'considerable.' Life-threatening flash flooding...

Posted by Tuscaloosa County EMA on Saturday, June 19, 2021

We love our First Responders! They are the real heroes! Here they are at Hunter Creek Rd. 📸: Hawthorne Ricky

Posted by Tuscaloosa County EMA on Saturday, June 19, 2021

Current Road Closures: Buckhead drive from Harper Road to traffic circle is now closed. 17th St between Main and 34th Ave 26th and Main Avenue 23rd Street Intersection of 10th Street and 30th Avenue

Posted by City of Northport, Alabama - Government on Saturday, June 19, 2021

Reported flooding in Atmore, Alabama.

Flooded streets Atmore, Al
Flooded streets Atmore, Al(Ditto Gorme)

Be safe! And remember don’t drive through flood waters.

