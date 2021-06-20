FIRST ALERT: Flash Flood Watch continues, much hotter temperatures by afternoon

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A Flash Flood Warning for Jefferson County until 5:00 a.m. A line of thunderstorms continues producing heavy rain in the Birmingham Metro area. Between two and four inches of rain have fallen and flash flooding remains ongoing. Levels across Village Creek remain well into Moderate Flood stage.

Meanwhile, Claudette’s circulation will move into Georgia, with a ridge of high pressure building into the region by this afternoon which will limit rain chances especially in West Alabama with rain ending a little later in the eat. There will remain a chance of scattered showers through this afternoon. Highs this afternoon will be much warm with heat indices near 100 degrees in the west.

There will still be abundant Gulf moisture across The Southeast as we begin the new workweek as a sub-tropical ridge lingers to the east allowing for a south/southwesterly wind flow to transport Gulf Moisture north. Coupled with afternoon heating and an approaching front this will provide plenty of chances for scattered to numerous showers and thunderstorms through Tuesday. The front will approach the area Tuesday morning which will keep widespread rain chances in the forecast through the day. As the front moves through it will be followed briefly by slightly air but southerly winds will provide a steady return flow of moisture which will help maintain a chance for afternoon rain each day heading into next weekend. Conditions will then remain warm and humid heading into the first full weekend of summer which arrives tonight at 10:32 CDT.

And by the way, Happy Father’s Day!

