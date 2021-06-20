Decatur police investigating the death of a child who was struck by a car

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - Fire personnel with the Decatur Fire and Rescue responded to a child that was hit by a vehicle on Sunday morning.

According to the Decatur Police Department, the child’s mother arrived at Decatur Fire Station 1 and informed fire personnel that the child had been struck at her home on 7th Avenue.

DPD said fire personnel performed lifesaving procedures on the child until first responders arrived. Authorities tell WAFF the child was transported to Decatur-Morgan Hospital where he later died. Decatur Traffic Homicide responded to the scene.

The identity of the child has not been released. This incident is currently under investigation.

