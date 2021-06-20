Birmingham Fire and Rescue starts boat operations for missing man

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Sebastian Carrillo with Birmingham Fire and Rescue said they have started boat operations in search of a man that reportedly fell in the water at Pebble Creek.

At this time, ALDOT is on the scene and Birmingham Fire and Rescue has boats in the water searching.

Carrillo also said they have companies searching the banks, and there is a bigger boat en route that can go further downstream.

There is no further information at the moment.

