1 woman dead, 1 injured after single-vehicle crash in Sumpter Co.

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - A single-vehicle crash claimed one woman and injured another on Saturday, June 19.

According to reports from Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), the crash occurred when a 1995 Ford Mustang driven by Melvisha Hutchinson Mallory, 40, of Talladega, left the roadway, struck a culvert and overturned. Melvisha Mallory was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The passenger, Quadaya Mallory, 28, also of Talladega, was injured and transported to an area hospital for treatment.

The crash occurred on Alabama 116, near the 5 mile marker, approximately five miles west of Gainesville, in Sumter County.

ALEA said the circumstances surrounding the crash are under investigation, but speed is believed to have been a factor.

Nothing further is available as the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.

